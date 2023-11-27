Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana Election 2023: Congress 'fact-checks' KTR over highest per capita income claim

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh contested the assertion made by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, citing data from the RBI that showed higher per capita incomes in states like Karnataka and Haryana at constant prices. He argued that Telangana's high per capita income is primarily due to the concentration of wealth in three districts

    Telangana Election 2023: Congress 'fact-checks' KTR over highest per capita income claim
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 9:02 AM IST

    The war of words between the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana continued on Monday with the former slamming the K Chandrasekhar Rao government over claims that the state has the highest per capita income in the country. Taking on BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to social media platform X to list 'facts' punch holes into the state Industry and Commerce minister's claim that the state has been ranked first in per capita income in 2022–23.

    Ramesh said, "According to the RBI, at constant prices which is the yardstick that matters, Karnataka and Haryana have higher per capita incomes than Telangana, while Tamil Nadu is at the same level with a much larger population base."

    "The high per capita income in Telangana is ONLY because of the three districts of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Sangareddy. More than 75% of the population of Telangana lives in the other 30 districts, where the per capita income is lower than the state average," he further said, adding, "This is nothing but a betrayal of one of the main reasons for the formation of Telangana -- balanced development of the state.

    The response from the Congress leader comes days after KTR's presentation titled 'Trailblazer Telangana,' where he asserted that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao played a pivotal role in steering the state away from the pre-bifurcation drought-like conditions. 

    Despite encountering various initial challenges, Rama Rao emphasized that Telangana, under KCR's visionary leadership, successfully implemented significant projects such as Kaleshwaram and other irrigation initiatives, involving an expenditure of Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

    Highlighting Telangana's remarkable progress within a decade, KTR pointed out that the state now leads in per capita income nationwide and stands as one of the fastest-growing states in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Rama Rao underscored a substantial reduction in multidimensional poverty from 13.18% in 2014 to 5.8% in 2023.

    Additionally, he claimed a substantial increase in agricultural production, with Telangana surpassing Punjab and Haryana to become the top paddy-producing region, rising from the 14th position pre-state formation to the current first position. The working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) attributed this growth to initiatives like extending Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, along with the provision of 24x7 free power and irrigation water through projects like Kaleshwaram.

    Rama Rao accused the central government of adopting a hostile approach towards states that aren't politically aligned with the ruling party, describing it as an "inimical government." He further alleged that the Centre was exerting pressure on agencies providing loans to the state.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 9:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Police files case following clash at Mannarkkad sub-district school Kalolsavam rkn

    Kerala Police files case following clash at Mannarkkad sub-district school Kalolsavam

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling makes progress, 5 more rescue plans in works AJR

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling makes progress, 5 more rescue plans underway

    kerala news live 27 November 2023 Major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal; IMD issues warning

    4 Indian crew members among several missing after cargo ship sinks near Greece; dramatic video goes viral snt

    4 Indian crew members among several missing after cargo ship sinks near Greece; dramatic video goes viral

    CUSAT tragedy: Shocking video of stampede that rocked concert in Kochi university emerges (WATCH) rkn

    CUSAT tragedy: Shocking video of stampede that rocked concert in Kochi university emerges (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Police files case following clash at Mannarkkad sub-district school Kalolsavam rkn

    Kerala Police files case following clash at Mannarkkad sub-district school Kalolsavam

    Filmfare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma bring home trophies; Here's the complete list of winners ATG

    Filmfare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Verma bring home trophies; Here's the complete list of winners

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling makes progress, 5 more rescue plans in works AJR

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling makes progress, 5 more rescue plans underway

    kerala news live 27 November 2023 Major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal; IMD issues warning

    Film Fare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Verma and others walked the red carpet [PICTURES] ATG

    Filmfare OTT awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Verma and others walked the red carpet [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon