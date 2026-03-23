A shocking dashcam video shows a young boy being hit by a speeding car while trying to cross a road, possibly in Telangana. The clip has gone viral as people online are divided, blaming both the child and the driver. Experts say the incident highlights the need for slower driving and better road safety awareness, especially for children.

A disturbing road accident video has spread widely on social media. The clip, recorded on a car’s dashcam, shows a young boy suddenly running across a road. Within seconds, a fast-moving car hits him and throws him several feet away.

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The viral video has shocked many viewers and raised serious concerns about road safety.

Some social media posts claim the boy is 11-year-old Anirudh and that the incident happened in a village in Telangana. However, there is no official confirmation about the boy’s identity, the exact location, or his current health condition.

Authorities have not yet released any verified statement about the case.

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Debate over who is at fault

The incident has led to mixed reactions online. Some people believe the child should not have run onto the road without checking for traffic. Others say the car was moving too fast, with some claims suggesting a speed of over 100 km/h.

Many users pointed out that drivers should slow down when passing through areas where people, especially children, may cross.

Public reactions highlight safety concerns

Several social media users stressed the importance of teaching children how to cross roads safely. Others said drivers must always stay alert, even on highways. One user wrote that drivers should expect sudden movement from children, elders, or animals, especially near villages or towns.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

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Both the drivers and the pedestrians share responsibility. Drivers must control speed and stay focused, while parents and schools should teach children basic road rules.

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