Hubballi Reels Death: Father Jailed After Son's Stunt Kills BJP Leader's Child
A 15-year-old boy, Nimish Sangalad, died in Hubballi after a dangerous Reel stunt went wrong. A minor driving an Audi hit a scooter while attempting an ‘action brake’ video. Police arrested the minor and his father for allowing underage driving.
Reel stunt turns fatal in Hubballi
A tragic incident in Hubballi, Karnataka, has raised serious concerns over the growing craze for social media Reels. A 15-year-old boy, Nimish Sangalad, lost his life after a dangerous stunt involving a car and a scooter went wrong. Nimish was the son of BJP leader Veeresh Sangalad.
What led to the accident
According to police, a group of minors were trying to shoot a dramatic ‘action brake’ Reel. The plan was to drive a car at high speed and then suddenly apply brakes for a thrilling effect on video.
The 15-year-old son of a Karnataka BJP leader died in an accident in Hubbali on Thursday while shooting a social media reel. The shoot involved an Audi Q7 and an Ola electric two-wheeler approaching each other at high speed, and swerving at the final moment.
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However, the stunt went horribly wrong. The speeding Audi car crashed into a scooter, leading to Nimish’s death on the spot.
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Minor driver and father arrested
Police have arrested the minor who was driving the car and his father, Nagaraj Raikar, who owns the Audi. Authorities said the father allowed his underage son to drive the vehicle, which is a serious offence.
Both the father and son have been sent to judicial custody. Police said strict action is being taken as negligence led to a young life being lost.
Car documents under question
Further investigation has revealed more problems. The Audi car’s insurance had expired in December 2022 and was never renewed. This adds to the legal trouble for the owner.
Officials also found that the car is still registered in the name of its previous owner, Anil Kumar S. from Uttar Pradesh, since 2013. The ownership documents were reportedly never transferred properly.
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A warning for parents and youth
Police believe that the accused father may have encouraged or at least allowed the risky stunt. The incident has become a strong warning about the dangers of chasing viral videos without thinking about safety.
Authorities have urged parents to monitor their children and not allow them to engage in risky activities for social media fame.
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