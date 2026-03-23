A viral video from Bengaluru shows 3 young men riding a motorcycle dangerously while drinking alcohol on a busy road. The riders were seen triple riding, without proper safety gear, and one was holding a beer bottle. The incident has sparked outrage online, with many demanding strict action. The video highlights serious concerns about road safety.

A shocking video from Bengaluru, Karnataka has gone viral, showing three young men riding a motorcycle dangerously on a busy road. The incident reportedly took place on BTM Road. In the video, the bike is carrying three riders, which is illegal. None of them appear to be following basic safety rules. One of the riders is seen holding a beer bottle while the bike is in motion. Even more shocking, the pillion rider is seen openly drinking from the bottle in the vial video. The group is also seen making careless hand gestures, showing no fear or concern for public safety.

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Clear violation of traffic rules

The actions shown in the video break several important traffic laws. Triple riding itself is not allowed under Indian traffic rules. Riding without helmets increases the risk of serious injury. Drinking alcohol while riding or driving is a serious offence.

Such behaviour puts not just the riders but also other people on the road at risk. Pedestrians, other drivers, and even passengers nearby could be harmed due to such reckless acts.

Public anger grows online

After the video surfaced, many people reacted strongly on social media. Several users tagged Bengaluru City Police and traffic authorities, asking for strict action.

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Some people demanded that the riders be arrested and punished. Others said their driving licence should be cancelled and the vehicle seized. A few users also called for public accountability, suggesting that such behaviour should not go unpunished.

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However, some reactions also turned controversial. A few users made regional or political remarks, which shifted focus away from the main issue of road safety.

Concerns over road safety

The incident has raised fresh concerns about road discipline in the city. Bengaluru is known for heavy traffic, and such reckless acts can easily lead to serious accidents.

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Experts often warn that drunk driving slows reaction time and affects judgement. When combined with triple riding and lack of helmets, the risk becomes much higher. Even a small mistake in such a situation can lead to fatal consequences.

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Calls for stricter enforcement

Many citizens are now asking for stricter checks and stronger enforcement of traffic rules. Regular patrols, CCTV monitoring, and quick action against offenders are seen as necessary steps.

Authorities have not yet officially confirmed if action has been taken in this specific case. However, similar incidents in the past have led to fines, licence suspension, and even arrest.