Critically malnourished 6-month-old Ganesh gets a new life in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, after intervention under the Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan. His successful treatment at an NRC highlights the healthcare drive's impact in remote areas.

A New Lease of Life for Malnourished Infant

A six-month-old Ganesh, who was critically suffering from malnutrition and anaemia, gets a new lease of life as the administration of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district is significantly tackling the problem under Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan.

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During screening at a health camp conducted under Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan at village Gumdi, the condition of four children was found to be alarming. A six-month-old child identified as Ganesh was diagnosed as critically malnourished and anaemic. At the time of diagnosis, the child was weighing around 2 kg, and his haemoglobin was 4.7, following which he was referred to the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre, resulting in improvement of his condition.

The story of Ganesh has emerged as an example of hope and transformation. When the team of the health department reached Gumdi and its surrounding villages under the Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan, four children, including Ganesh, were identified as malnourished during the health check-ups, said Community Health Officer (CHO) Sandhya Nag.

Nag further elaborated that following the findings of the examination, all the children were immediately referred to the NRC in the District Hospital. In view of Ganesh's critical condition, he was kept under special observation, and his treatment was initiated, and positive results were visible.

Impressed by the recovery of Ganesh, villagers themselves have started reporting to the health team about weak and malnourished children. Families are being motivated to get their children checked on time and bring them to the hospital if needed.

Tackling Malnutrition: A District-Wide Effort

Delivering healthcare services to remote areas is not easy, but due to the Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan, the health department is now able to regularly reach these regions.

"Along with other health issues, tackling malnutrition is a priority under Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan. Regular tracking of malnourished children is being carried out in coordination with the Women and Child Development Department," said Sukma Collector Amit Kumar.

The health team is continuously visiting villages and screening children at Anganwadi centres, the Collector informed, elaborating that as soon as malnutrition or any other health issue comes to light during the screening, an immediate action plan is formulated. He further said that needy children are being referred to the NRCs located in Sukma, Konta, and Chhindgarh, where their health is being improved through treatment and nutritional management. Ganesh's story is one such positive outcome.

The district administration is now working towards linking education with health and nutrition. By integrating Anganwadi centres with the concept of 'Balwadi' (pre-schools), a plan is being made for primary school teachers to spend time with the children, ensuring their holistic development.

The Role of Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr RK Singh, three NRCs are operational in the district at Sukma, Konta, and Chhindgarh. Severely malnourished children are admitted here for about 15 days for nutritional rehabilitation.

At NRC, children are provided with nutritious food according to a prescribed diet chart, a clean environment, and regular health check-ups. Ganesh was treated in the same manner. Due to severe anaemia, he required a blood transfusion, after which his condition began to improve rapidly, he added.

Owing to the continuous efforts being made in the district under the Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan, a decline in malnutrition, maternal and infant mortality rates is being observed, said Dr Singh. Healthcare service is being expanded even into remote areas so that no child is deprived of treatment, said the CMHO.

Regular Monitoring and Collaboration

CHO Anjali Baghel explains that to combat malnutrition, the Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Day is being organised at Anganwadi centres every Tuesday and Friday. During these sessions, children's height and weight are regularly monitored. Based on the findings of these measurements, it is determined whether a child is healthy or malnourished, following which the line of treatment is decided.

Health Worker Garima Netam mentions that as soon as symptoms of malnutrition are spotted in a child, the Anganwadi worker, Mitanin, and the Health Department team collaboratively send the child to the NRC for required treatment and nutritional management. The same procedure was followed for Ganesh.

Ganesh was admitted to the NRC located at the district hospital. Ganesh's grandfather, Sitaram, said that earlier Ganesh was very weak and thin. He was identified when a health camp was organised, and after the treatment, he is now healthy. We are very happy about this.

Expanding Healthcare in the Bastar Region

Speaking about the campaign, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that through this campaign, the healthcare service is being directly provided to 56 lakh people in the Bastar region, which was an extremely backward region and lacked access to healthcare facilities. (ANI)

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