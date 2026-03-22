A man has been accused of assaulting his wife and elderly mother in Jodhpur. The incident was recorded by children and went viral, sparking outrage online. Complaints have been filed, and police have begun an investigation. While many demanded strict action, some called for a fair probe.

A disturbing video from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, has gone viral, showing a man allegedly beating his wife and elderly mother inside their home. The incident took place in the Saraswati Nagar area and has sparked strong reactions online. The accused has been identified as Jaisingh Devda, a head constable posted with the Border Security Force (BSF) in Raebareli.

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Children record the incident

According to reports, the entire incident was recorded on video by children present in the house. The footage shows the man allegedly hitting both his wife, Rekha Kanwar, and his mother, Madan Kanwar. The viral video of the incident led to anger and concern among viewers.

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Family files complaint

Following the incident, Madan Kanwar filed a written complaint at Bhagat Ki Kothi police station. Rekha Kanwar reportedly also sought help through an NGO named 'Meri Bhavnaayein' and approached its director, Pawan Mishra, for support and justice.

Police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and necessary action will be taken based on findings.

Mixed reactions on social media

The viral video has triggered a wide range of reactions online. Many users strongly condemned the act and demanded strict punishment. Some said it was shameful for a police or security personnel to behave this way, especially towards his own family. Others called for immediate dismissal from service and legal action.

At the same time, a few users tried to guess reasons behind the incident, mentioning stress or personal issues, though no official reason has been confirmed.

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Concerns over domestic violence

The incident has again raised concerns about domestic violence and the safety of women and elderly family members. Experts say such cases should be handled strictly to ensure justice and prevent future incidents.

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