BJP leader Karunasagar stated that Rahul Gandhi has 'mastered the art of apologising' after the latter expressed regret in a defamation case. Karunasagar cited past instances, questioning Gandhi's leadership and accountability.

BJP leader cites past apologies Referring to instances where Rahul Gandhi apologised before courts in different matters, Karunasagar said the Congress leader has frequently apologised due to his baseless allegations. Speaking to ANI, Karunasagar said, "Rahul Gandhi, the youth leader of the Congress party, has frequently apologised in court for his baseless comments and allegations. He apologised to the Supreme Court on November 14, 2019, for his 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' remark and on March 10, 2020, in the Rafael case. Recently, he also apologised in a defamation case filed by Kartikeya Singh Chouhan in the MP High Court."Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the BJP leader said the Congress MP should focus on accountability before advising others on governance. "Mastering the art of apologising after making allegations, Rahul Gandhi, at 56, should first learn what to do before advising the nation on governance. He does not demonstrate the leadership and accountability expected of a leader," he added. Details of the defamation case On June 25, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed regret before the Madhya Pradesh High Court over his alleged defamatory remarks about Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikey Chouhan.Kartikey Chouhan filed a defamation complaint at the MP-MLA court in Bhopal against Rahul Gandhi, alleging that during an election rally in Jhabua in 2018, the LoP mentioned his name in relation to the Panama Papers leak scandal and tarnished his image. Following this, the court issued a summons to Rahul Gandhi for personal appearance, and later, the Congress leader moved to the High Court.Now, after hearing the matter, the HC reserved its order in this regard. Advocate on legal proceedings Counsel for Kartikey Chouhan, advocate Sankalp Kochar, told ANI, "MP-MLA court Bhopal has issued summons against Rahul Gandhi in relation to the defamation case of Kartikey Chouhan. Prima facie, the court had found that the matter was fit for cognisance and that an offence was made out. The summons was issued directing Rahul Gandhi to appear in person before the court."Against this, Rahul Gandhi had filed a petition before the High Court, contending that he should be given an opportunity to be heard and that the case registered against him was wrongly instituted, advocate Kochar said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) BJP leader and Advocate Karunasagar on Saturday said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had "mastered the art of apologising" after making allegations, following the latter's expression of regret in a defamation case filed by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikey Singh Chouhan.Referring to instances where Rahul Gandhi apologised before courts in different matters, Karunasagar said the Congress leader has frequently apologised due to his baseless allegations. Speaking to ANI, Karunasagar said, "Rahul Gandhi, the youth leader of the Congress party, has frequently apologised in court for his baseless comments and allegations. He apologised to the Supreme Court on November 14, 2019, for his 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' remark and on March 10, 2020, in the Rafael case. Recently, he also apologised in a defamation case filed by Kartikeya Singh Chouhan in the MP High Court."Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the BJP leader said the Congress MP should focus on accountability before advising others on governance. "Mastering the art of apologising after making allegations, Rahul Gandhi, at 56, should first learn what to do before advising the nation on governance. He does not demonstrate the leadership and accountability expected of a leader," he added.On June 25, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expressed regret before the Madhya Pradesh High Court over his alleged defamatory remarks about Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikey Chouhan.Kartikey Chouhan filed a defamation complaint at the MP-MLA court in Bhopal against Rahul Gandhi, alleging that during an election rally in Jhabua in 2018, the LoP mentioned his name in relation to the Panama Papers leak scandal and tarnished his image. Following this, the court issued a summons to Rahul Gandhi for personal appearance, and later, the Congress leader moved to the High Court.Now, after hearing the matter, the HC reserved its order in this regard.Counsel for Kartikey Chouhan, advocate Sankalp Kochar, told ANI, "MP-MLA court Bhopal has issued summons against Rahul Gandhi in relation to the defamation case of Kartikey Chouhan. Prima facie, the court had found that the matter was fit for cognisance and that an offence was made out. The summons was issued directing Rahul Gandhi to appear in person before the court."Against this, Rahul Gandhi had filed a petition before the High Court, contending that he should be given an opportunity to be heard and that the case registered against him was wrongly instituted, advocate Kochar said. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source