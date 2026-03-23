Hari Singh became a major name in Indian rallying during the 1990s. He won the Indian National Rally Championship five times, making him one of the most successful drivers of his time.

He also achieved international success by winning the first-ever Asia Zone Rally Championship. This win brought him recognition beyond India and proved his talent on a larger stage.

Fans remember him not just for his wins, but for his fearless and controlled driving. He was known for pushing limits while still maintaining precision.