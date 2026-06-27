CM Yogi Adityanath launched BJP's 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Mega-Campaign' in Gorakhpur. He highlighted Antyodaya as the foundation of governance and praised PM Modi's welfare schemes for transforming India and lifting millions from poverty.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the two-day 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Mega-Campaign 2026' in Gorakhpur, terming it part of a larger ideological and organisational training exercise of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The training programme, organised as part of the BJP's ideological and organisational exercise, witnessed the participation of party workers and dignitaries from across the region.

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'Antyodaya must be the foundation of governance'

Addressing the event, CM Yogi said, "This BJP training camp is part of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Mega-Campaign. We all know that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, having been moulded by the values of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh--serving as both a pracharak and a swayamsevak--began discharging his responsibilities as the Organising General Secretary at the time of the Jana Sangh formation's inception..."

The Chief Minister further emphasised that "Antyodaya must be the foundation of governance" and economic policy. He further added, "In Indian politics, when we speak of Antyodaya (upliftment of the last person), the foundation of governance policies must be the individual standing at the very last rung of the social ladder; while laying the groundwork for the nation's economic policies, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya introduced this very concept of Antyodaya to Indian politics..."

India's welfare-driven transformation

CM Yogi said that India has witnessed a significant welfare-driven transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 12 years, highlighting large-scale initiatives in sanitation, housing, healthcare, and food security. He added that the schemes have benefited crores of people and helped lift millions out of poverty.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have witnessed a transforming India over the past 12 years. Who would have imagined that toilets would be built in the homes of 12 crore poor people, or that 4 crore poor families would secure a roof over their heads through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana? Millions are now receiving clean drinking water via household taps," CM Yogi added.

CM Yogi also stated that such initiatives have helped around 25 crore people rise above the poverty line and move into the middle class, enabling greater participation in India's development journey. He said, "50 crore poor people have access to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and 80 crore benefit from free rations...this is the welfare-driven approach that has enabled 25 crore people to rise above the poverty line and enter the middle class, allowing them to actively participate in India's development journey. We are uniting the entire nation under a shared ideology, aligning our values with India's ethos, its ideology, and its heritage..."

CM holds 'Janta Darshan'

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also addressed public grievances during 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur. He also fed cattle at the gaushala of the Gorakhnath Temple. (ANI)