Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren assured students protesting over JPSC and JSSC exam irregularities that the govt is sensitive and justice will be served. He said the govt is awaiting the investigation's conclusion while a student hunger strike continues.

Ramgarh (Jharkhand) [India], August 4 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that the state government has "eyes and ears" and is sensitive to the concerns of students amid protests over alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) Examination.

'Justice will be delivered': CM Soren

Speaking to reporters on the students' protest, the Chief Minister assured that the government would address the concerns of the candidates and said justice would be delivered after the investigation into the alleged irregularities reaches its conclusion. Soren said the government is awaiting the findings of the investigation being conducted into the matter and that the outcome would be communicated to students and people of the state. "I have said this before as well, the government has eyes and ears; it is sensitive to the issue...the way the investigation team is working day and night, we are waiting for its answer and a conclusion...very soon we will make the students and the people of the state aware about it. All the necessities of the students will be met, and they will get justice," the Chief Minister said.

Students' Hunger Strike and Protest

Meanwhile, five students continued their hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi as part of their protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination and JSSC CGL Examination. The protesters are scheduled to carry out a march to commemorate the death anniversary of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren today. The protester told ANI, "Today is the death anniversary of Dishom Guru. Following in the footsteps of our source of inspiration, we are here today. Today, we have some creative programs. We are going to hold a tribute march for Dishom Guru."

The protester added that five members had begun a hunger strike and appealed to the Chief Minister to take strong action over the issue. "Starting today, five of our comrades are on a hunger strike. The CM should take string decision, and we all stand with him. Our fight isn't with the Chief Minister. Our fight isn't with any party. Our fight is with the rotten system that has taken over the system. We also assure that our platform will not become a platform for any political party," he added.

The indefinite hunger strike was started on Sunday by student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who has been demanding action over alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations. The protesters demand the cancellation of the Preliminary Test (PT) for the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Examination and a review of examinations conducted through TDPL agencies.

JMM Leader Backs State Probe

Earlier on Monday, JMM leader Manoj Pandey assured strict action against those responsible. Speaking with ANI on the ongoing agitation, Pandey said the Hemant Soren government will not spare any guilty party and backed the state's investigating agencies, asserting that they should handle the probe instead of central bodies like the CBI. "Strict action must be taken, and we agree with that. Whoever be it an individual, official, or employee is involved in such irregularities will face the strictest possible action. Whoever did this will not be spared. I assure you with full confidence," said Pandey.

"As far as the demand to have the investigation conducted by central agencies is concerned, as our Opposition party leaders are demanding, the CBI has investigated before. What happened with the NEET exam? Our state's agency is a competent agency, with clean intentions. We want justice for the students. At the very least, students should not doubt their own state's agencies. They will get justice. Hemant Soren will deliver justice to them, and the Jharkhand government will deliver justice to them," he added.

11 arrested, JPSC chairman resigns

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested 11 people in connection with the JPSC paper leak case, while JPSC Chairman L Khiangte has tendered his resignation. (ANI)