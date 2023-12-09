Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana BJP MLA boycotts oath-taking ceremony as AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker

    AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi took the oath as Protem Speaker at Raj Bhawan, Hyderabad, administered by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy graced the occasion with his presence.

    Minutes after the appointment of Akbaruddin Owaisi as the Pro-tem Speaker for the Telangana assembly, BJP MLA-elect Raja Singh expressed strong dissent, declaring the boycott of the oath-taking ceremony. Singh voiced his disapproval, citing objections to AIMIM lawmaker, asserting that neither he nor other BJP MLAs would participate.

    In a video message, Singh said that the situation as "unfortunate," and further saying that Congress showcased its true colour after stepping in to power in Telangana. He accused the newly formed government of showcasing its actual stance and criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allegedly seeking to appease minorities and AIMIM leaders.

    Singh further said that BJP MLAs would instead convene with the state party president, G Kishan Reddy, and conduct prayers at the Goddess Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar in the city.

    Responding to Singh's stance, State Congress spokesperson Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy emphasized that the Pro-tem Speaker appointment adheres to constitutional norms and doesn't signify alignment with AIMIM. Reddy emphasized the non-polarizing nature of their political strategies, indicating that survival in politics doesn't necessitate community polarization.

