    AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly

    The recent political landscape in Telangana witnessed twelve MLAs taking oaths as ministers in a new cabinet, with Anumula Revanth Reddy assuming office as the first Congress Chief Minister in the state. Adding to the hierarchy, Congress MLA Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

    AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi was on Saturday (December 9) sworn in as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly at Raj Bhawan, Hyderabad. This moment unfolded with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administering the oath. Among the dignitaries present was Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

    The appointment by the Governor came a day before the commencement of the first session of the third Telangana State Legislative Assembly, scheduled for the same day. In this role, the Pro-tem Speaker assumes a temporary position, presiding over the Assembly session until the newly-elected members are sworn in and a Speaker is elected.

    ISIS conspiracy case: NIA raids 44 locations in Maharashtra, Karnataka; 13 arrested

    The Congress party secured a decisive victory, claiming an absolute majority with 64 out of 119 seats in the state. Notably, Revanth Reddy, the current Chief Minister, emerged victorious in Kodangal by a substantial margin against BRS’s Patnam Narender Reddy. However, in a curious turn, both BRS leader KCR and Revanth Reddy lost Kamareddy’s seat to BJP’s Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy.

    Revanth Reddy’s political journey traces back to his days at Osmania University, where he was an ABVP member. He entered politics actively, securing an MLC position in 2007 as an independent candidate before joining the Telugu Desam Party. His electoral triumphs and defeats reflect his political resilience, transitioning from victories in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections to losses in subsequent contests.

    'Long and healthy life': PM Modi's message for Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday

    In 2017, Revanth Reddy joined the Congress party, contesting the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections from Kodangal but facing defeat. However, he rebounded in the 2019 general elections, winning the Malkajgiri seat and assuming office as an MP.

    His ascension within the Congress ranks continued as he was appointed the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in June 2021, succeeding N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which had governed the state for a decade, secured 38 seats, while the BJP and AIMIM secured eight and seven seats, respectively.

