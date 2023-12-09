Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISIS conspiracy case: NIA raids 44 locations in Maharashtra, Karnataka; 13 arrested

    Officials highlighted the NIA's collaborative efforts with the police forces of Maharashtra and Karnataka during these anti-terror operations, underscoring the joint coordination in combating potential threats.

    In a recent development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (December 9) arrested as many as 13 individuals in Pune, Maharashtra, concerning a conspiracy linked to ISIS terror activities. This action followed extensive raids at 44 locations across Maharashtra and Karnataka, all related to a suspected plot orchestrated by the global terror group ISIS to execute attacks within India.

    Among the locations searched by the NIA, it encompassed one site in Karnataka, 2 in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, 9 in Thane city, and one in Bhayandar.

    Officials highlighted the NIA's collaborative efforts with the police forces of Maharashtra and Karnataka during these anti-terror operations, underscoring the joint coordination in combating potential threats.

    The NIA's sustained investigations aim to thwart the plans of terrorist outfits intending to propagate violence and terror within India's borders.

    The case revolves around a conspiracy formulated by the accused and their associates, who pledged allegiance to extremist ideologies of proscribed terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS, culminating in the formation of a terrorist faction.

