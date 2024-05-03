Entertainment

Heatwave in India: 7 most coolest places in India to visit NOW

Here are seven destinations that provide cool temperatures and unique experiences.

Image credits: Freepik

Gangtok

The capital of Sikkim, Gangtok, combines natural beauty, cultural richness, and adventure. Trekking, river rafting, monasteries, and Kanchenjunga range vistas await visitors.

Image credits: Getty

Gulmarg

Renowned for its meadows of flowers and snow-capped peaks, Gulmarg is a popular summer destination for skiing, trekking, and golfing. 
 

Image credits: pexels

Manali

Manali is another Himachal Pradesh gem with snow-capped mountains, rich greenery, and paragliding and skiing. The Rohtang Pass offers stunning views and a cool escape from summer.

Image credits: Wikipedia

Leh-Ladakh

Leh-Ladakh is a haven for nature and adventure aficionados. Its stunning scenery, peaceful monasteries, thrilling sports like trekking and river rafting make it a summer hotspot.

Image credits: our own

Tawang

Visitors can explore the famous Tawang Monastery, enjoy scenic drives through snow-covered landscapes, and experience the rich Tibetan Buddhist culture of the region.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Auli

Skiers go to Auli for its clean slopes and Himalayan vistas. Cable cars, trekking, and camping are all available on the snow-capped summits.

Image credits: our own

Darjeeling

Darjeeling is a beautiful hill town in WB known for its tea plants. Visit Buddhist temples, ride the UNESCO-listed Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, and enjoy the cold atmosphere.

Image credits: Our own
Find Next One