Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son booked for assaulting student on college campus

A case has been registered against Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bhagirath Sai, for allegedly assaulting a college student at a private college in Hyderabad.

After videos of the alleged assault went viral, the case was filed against Kumar's son, Bhagirath Sai, based on a complaint filed by Mahindra University, where both men study. The Dundigal police have filed cases under Sections 341, 323, 504, and 506 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

In the first viral video, the BJP MP Sanjay Kumar's son, Bhagirath, repeatedly slapped Sriram on the college premises. Another person, who appeared to be Bhagirath's friend, is also seen assaulting the student.

According to the second video, Bhagirath and five-six other students abused and thrashed Sriram in his hostel room. Bhagirath is seen punching Sriram in the face while surrounded by other men. Others later assault the student.

Sources said that Bhagirath Sai claimed that Sriram had misbehaved with his classmate's sister.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar's office also released a video late last night in which Sriram is seen confessing that he misbehaved with the girl and was beaten up by Bhagirath and some other students.

Sriram claimed he sent an offensive text to Bhagirath's friend's sister and that when the minister's son approached him to discuss the matter, he misbehaved with him. "Bhagirath slapped me for misbehaving with him and the girl," he claimed.

Additionally, Sriram said it was a two-month-old incident and reached a compromise. "It's a pointless video. Please discontinue its use," he said.

The state BJP chief claimed it was a plot to settle 'political scores' by CM KC Rao. He said, "Students argue and patch up; they should keep children out of politics. The university filed the complaint at the request of the CM as he wants to silence me," he said.

Following a complaint, police officers filed an FIR against the MP's son, Bhagirath, for assaulting and intimidating a student. According to a senior police officer, "Following a complaint from college officials, a case was filed against Bandi Sai Bhageerath. He is Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's son. We began the investigation, and notice will be issued."

