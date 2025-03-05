After Rohit Sharma 'fat-shaming' row, Congress leader Shama Mohamed hails India's semi-final win

Congress leader Shama Mohamed, after facing backlash for her fat-shaming comment on Rohit Sharma, expressed happiness over India’s victory against Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final.

After Rohit Sharma 'fat-shaming' row, Congress leader Shama Mohamed hails India's semi-final win anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 7:41 AM IST

New Delhi: Amid a heated controversy over her comment on fat-shaming Team India captain Rohit Sharma, Congress leader Shama Mohamed on Tuesday expressed joy over India’s victory against Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final under his leadership. She also praised star batsman Virat Kohli for his crucial knock of 84 runs, which played a key role in India's four-wicket triumph over Australia in Dubai, and shared her excitement for the upcoming final.

"I am very happy that India has won the semi-final match against Australia under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. I congratulate Virat Kohli for scoring 84 runs. I am very excited and looking forward to the final," she told news agency ANI.

Mohamed also took to X to congratulate India on their "spectacular victory" against Australia and extended a "big shoutout" to Virat Kohli for his performance.

"Congratulations to Team India for their spectacular victory against Australia in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025. A big shoutout to @imVkohli for scoring 84 and to be the first player to score 1,000 runs in ICC knockout tournaments!" she said.

In a now-deleted post on Monday, Mohamed sparked controversy by calling Rohit Sharma "fat for a sportsperson" and labeling him the "most unimpressive" captain in India's history.

Her post read, "Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Needs to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive captain India has ever had!"

The BJP quickly condemned her remarks, accusing the Congress leader of "body-shaming" and showing disrespect toward a World Cup-winning captain. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya strongly criticized her comments, calling them "outright pathetic."

Shama Mohamed fat-shames Rohit Sharma: Harbhajan slams Congress leader over her controversial remarks (WATCH)

