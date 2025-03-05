[PHOTOS] Tamannaah Bhatia inspired saree designs for latest fashion

Entertainment
Silver lace looks very beautiful on a royal blue silk saree. If you like wearing plain sarees, then this Women's Day you can get a royal look by wearing a royal blue saree
Golden lace detailing is given on the yellow color saree. An attempt has also been made to create a modern look by pairing this saree with a bralette blouse
The trend of lightweight shimmery sarees is on. The young generation can style this type of purple saree and go to college on Women's Day. Pair the saree with a choker
Whether it is Banarasi saree or Kanjeevaram, its craze remains among women of all ages. You can also choose a black and golden mix saree for any special occasion
Embroidery work has been done on this pink and parent green color mix georgette saree. Tamanna has paired this saree with a sequence blouse which looks very beautiful
Tamannaah Bhatia is wearing a metallic saree with a puff sleeves blouse which is giving a very graceful look. A belt has been added with it
Stars have been worked on the pink color chiffon saree which looks very beautiful. Light work has been done on the border and the entire saree
Roohi to Ulajh: 5 biggest flop movies of Janhvi Kapoor
Dostana 2 to Param Sundari: Upcoming 5 films of Janhvi Kapoor
Pakhi Hegde's Net Worth: A Luxurious Life of Bhojpuri Actress
Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's movie Telugu release date out; Check trailer