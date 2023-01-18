Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav to attend BRS public meeting in Telangana today; check details

At Khammam, about 200 km from Hyderabad, they would attend the launch of the second phase of 'Kanti Velugu', the Telangana government's eye screening programme, senior TRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar said.

Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has organised a public meeting at Khammam town on Wednesday (January 18) which would be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and CPI's D Raja.

It is reportedly said that the meeting assumes political significance as it is the first public meeting after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) decided to go national by renaming itself as BRS. It can also be seen that leaders of different opposition parties of BRS, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and the Left together.

BRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and the visiting leaders would go to the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri near Hyderabad which has been renovated on a grand scale by the Rao government, before proceeding to Khammam.

At Khammam, about 200 km from Hyderabad, they would attend the launch of the second phase of 'Kanti Velugu', the Telangana government's eye screening programme, senior TRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar said.

The TRS leader also alleged that the spirit of the Constitution, including secularism, socialism and liberty, is getting diluted under the present BJP-led NDA regime. He also said the BRS is trying to bring in "alternative politics" to the nation.

Asked if the Khammam public meeting can be seen as a step towards the unity of opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Kumar said it is not just formation of an oft-repeated "front" and that the BRS would like to show "alternative politics" to the people of the country.

"Alternative politics" of development and liberal thought, said Kumar who is vice- chairman of Telangana State Planning Board.

Speaking after hoisting the pink colour flag of BRS after the Election Commission approved the name change of TRS as BRS in December 2022, Rao, also known as KCR, exuded confidence that the "pink flag would fly high on the Red Fort one day."