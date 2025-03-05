Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai spotted together in Vrindavan – Check Out Photos

Some photos of Abhishek and Aishwarya from Vrindavan have surfaced, making their fans very happy. Will these photos put an end to the divorce rumors?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 8:12 AM IST

Some photos of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who've been in the news for divorce rumors, are out. Fans are super happy!

article_image2

These pics of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were shared by ISKCON's Harinam Das. Abhishek's greeting him with folded hands.


article_image3

Harinam Das captioned the photos: "Blessed to have Vrindavan Dham blessings with Abhishek & Aishwarya. May Lord Krishna bless them."

article_image4

Reportedly, these photos are from when Aishwarya and Abhishek attended director Ashutosh Gowariker's son's wedding reception.

article_image5

After facing divorce rumors for a while, fans are super excited and happy to see Abhishek and Aishwarya together.

article_image6

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got hitched on April 20, 2007, in Mumbai. Their daughter, Aaradhya, was born Nov 16, 2011.

article_image7

In 2024, when Abhishek and Aishwarya arrived separately at Anant Ambani's wedding, divorce rumors popped up. But it turned out to be just rumors.

