Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai spotted together in Vrindavan – Check Out Photos

Some photos of Abhishek and Aishwarya from Vrindavan have surfaced, making their fans very happy. Will these photos put an end to the divorce rumors?

These pics of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were shared by ISKCON's Harinam Das. Abhishek's greeting him with folded hands.

Harinam Das captioned the photos: "Blessed to have Vrindavan Dham blessings with Abhishek & Aishwarya. May Lord Krishna bless them."

Reportedly, these photos are from when Aishwarya and Abhishek attended director Ashutosh Gowariker's son's wedding reception.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got hitched on April 20, 2007, in Mumbai. Their daughter, Aaradhya, was born Nov 16, 2011.

In 2024, when Abhishek and Aishwarya arrived separately at Anant Ambani's wedding, divorce rumors popped up. But it turned out to be just rumors.

