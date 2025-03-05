The Raja Saab to Toxic: Nayanthara’s upcoming movies, star cast & date

Entertainment
Nayanthara is one of the top actresses in the South, and audiences eagerly await her films. Let's tell you about Nayanthara's 13 upcoming movies...
This is an upcoming Tamil film starring Siddharth and R. Madhavan in lead roles. The film is directed by S. Sashikanth, which will be his first film.
Nayanthara will have a special appearance in this Telugu film starring Prabhas. She will perform in a song in the film. Directed by Maruthi, the film will release on May 22, 2025.
This is a Tamil film in which Yogi Babu will also play an important role along with Nayanthara. The film is directed by Dubey Vicky.
The upcoming Malayalam film, directed by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Ray, stars Nayanthara alongside Naveen Polly in a key role, currently under production.
Yash has the lead role in this Kannada film. Nayanthara is the lead actress of the film. Geetu Mohandas is directing this film.
In this Tamil language film, Nayanthara is playing the title role. The director and writer of the film is Senthil Nallasamy.
Nayanthara will play the lead role in this Tamil film directed by Sudhir C. The film is a sequel to the hit film Mookuthi Amman which came in 2020, which was directed by RJ Balaji.
This Tamil film will be directed by Durai Senthilkumar and will be the 81st film of Nayanthara's career.
According to reports, director Nithilan Swaminathan, who has already made the blockbuster 'Maharaja' with Vijay Sethupathi, has approached Nayanthara for his next film 'Maharani'.
This is a Malayalam film in which Mohanlal, Mammootty and Nayanthara will be in lead roles. The film is being directed by Mahesh Narayanan.
This is an upcoming Tamil film which is being directed by Mohan Raja. Ravi Mohan and Nayanthara will play the lead roles in the film.
This is an upcoming Tamil film in which Kavin and Nayanthara will play the lead roles. The film is being directed by Vishnu Edavan.
This is an upcoming Tamil horror film which is being directed by Sarjun K. M.
