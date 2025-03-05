SSC GD Answer Key 2025 Out: SSC GD Constable Answer Key available on ssc.gov.in, download now

Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 8:08 AM IST

SSC GD Answer Key: Candidates appearing for the SSC GD Constable Recruitment Examination must note this important update. The Commission has released the provisional answer key of the exam. The direct link to access the provisional answer key is available on the official website. Candidates can download it using essential login details. 

The GD Constable Recruitment Exam was conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) from February 4 to 25. This exam will facilitate appointments to the positions of Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles.

SSC GD Answer Key 2025: Steps to follow 

Step 1: To download SSC GD Constable Recruitment Exam Answer Key, visit the official website ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Now click on the “SSC GD Answer Key 2025 Download” link.
Step 3: Enter the login credentials if asked.
Step 4: The SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save it for future use.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key Date 2025: Raising objections

After the release of SSC GD Constable provisional answer key, candidates can raise objections. Within the stipulated period, candidates can file a challenge on the relevant question on which they have an objection. For this, they must deposit the prescribed fee. Without depositing the fee, the request of any candidate will not be accepted. 

The final answer key and results will be released after the review of objections. These results will also be declared on the official website. Through this recruitment exam, appointments will be made on 39, 481 posts. Please visit the website for more information.

