Kannada actress caught with 14.8 kg gold at Bengaluru airport, sent to judicial custody

Film actress Ranya Rao was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kg of gold.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 5, 2025, 7:56 AM IST

Bengaluru: Film actor Ranya Rao, daughter of the Director General of Police (Police Housing Corporation) Ramachandra Rao, was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday night on charges of gold smuggling. Ranya, who has starred in films such as Manikya and Pataki, is the stepdaughter of DGP Rao. She was accused of possessing 14.8 kg of gold.

She was produced before a judge on Tuesday evening and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. The order was issued by a special court judge for financial offences.

The actress underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital before being taken into judicial custody.

As per the officials, Ranya claimed she was traveling to Dubai for business purposes.

However, the Delhi DRI team had information about her involvement in smuggling. As a result, DRI officers arrived at the airport two hours before Ranya's arrival on March 3. She arrived on an Emirates flight from Dubai and was taken into custody at Bengaluru Airport around 7 pm on Monday.

