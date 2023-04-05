Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar detained from residence ahead of PM Modi's visit

    According to the report, a team of police reached the MP Bandi Sanjay's residence in Karimnagar and took him into custody. He could be seen being dragged by policemen and later made to sit inside a police van. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 8:50 AM IST

    Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained from his residence in Karimnagar late on Wednesday night. The detention comes just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. 

    As his followers and party members attempted to obstruct the police, Bandi Sanjay's detention produced a tense environment in the state. He was observed being dragged by police officers before being forced to remain inside a police vehicle.  He was reportedly brought to the Bommala Ramaram police station in the Nalgaunda area.

    Premender Reddy, the general secretary of the BJP in the state, reported that Bandi Sanjay had been arrested by authorities well after midnight. He has been unlawfully kidnapped from his Karimnagar home.

    "They should have initiated any legal process in the morning, where would Bandi Sanjay go? This is nothing but to disturb PM Modi's programme in Telangana," Reddy alleged.

    "What was the need for this action against a Member of Parliament at midnight? What are the crime and case? They don't provide any information to us. How come he's being brought there? Reddy added.

    On April 8, PM Modi is slated to travel to Telangana to open a number of other construction projects as well as the Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Tirupati.
     

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 8:54 AM IST
