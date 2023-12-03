Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Goshamahal’s reign awaits for T Raja Singh against Nand Kishore Vyas

    Goshamahal, Hyderabad's crucial constituency, preps for the 2023 elections. T. Raja Singh, BJP's consistent winner, faces stiff competition from INC, BRS, and AIMIM candidates. Singh's past victories set the stage for an intense political battle, promising a dynamic contest in this vibrant urban constituency.

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Goshamahal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 8:59 AM IST

    The Goshamahal Assembly constituency in the heart of Hyderabad gears up for a crucial electoral battle in the upcoming 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections. With a significant Hindu migrant populace, particularly the dominant Lodhi community from North India, this constituency has historically witnessed intense political contests.

    The Goshamahal Assembly constituency stands poised for yet another consequential political showdown as the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections draw near. T. Raja Singh, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been a prominent figure in Goshamahal's political landscape, clinching victories in both the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections. His tenure has been marked by steadfast representation and an ardent commitment to the constituency's development.

    In the forthcoming electoral fray, T. Raja Singh of the BJP stands as a formidable candidate yet again, aiming to secure a consecutive win and sustain the party's dominance in Goshamahal. Contesting against him are key opposition candidates, including Mogili Sunitha from the Indian National Congress (INC), Nand Kishore Vyas from BRS, and Mohammed Abdul Azeem from AIMIM (INQ). The anticipation builds as these contenders brace themselves for a competitive electoral tussle, vying for the support and mandate of Goshamahal's diverse electorate.

    The 2018 Assembly elections witnessed T. Raja Singh's victory as he triumphed over his rival, Prem Singh Rathore of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), securing a notable margin of 17,734 votes. This victory cemented his position as the elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Goshamahal.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 8:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kodangal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Durg Rural Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Durg rural seat?

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Saja Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Saja?

    Recent Stories

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Nathdwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will Congress' CP Joshi win in Nathdwara seat?

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Kodangal seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS’s PN Reddy's fight against Bantu Ramesh Kumar of INC at Kodangal

    Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Siddipet seat counting of votes live updates leads results winners vkp

    Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Thanneeru Harish Rao aims 7th victory at Siddipet constituency

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Durg Rural Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Durg rural seat?

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023 Saja Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners gcw

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election result 2023: Who will win Saja?

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon