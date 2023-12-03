Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Goshamahal’s reign awaits for T Raja Singh against Nand Kishore Vyas

Goshamahal, Hyderabad's crucial constituency, preps for the 2023 elections. T. Raja Singh, BJP's consistent winner, faces stiff competition from INC, BRS, and AIMIM candidates. Singh's past victories set the stage for an intense political battle, promising a dynamic contest in this vibrant urban constituency.

The Goshamahal Assembly constituency in the heart of Hyderabad gears up for a crucial electoral battle in the upcoming 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections. With a significant Hindu migrant populace, particularly the dominant Lodhi community from North India, this constituency has historically witnessed intense political contests.

The Goshamahal Assembly constituency stands poised for yet another consequential political showdown as the 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly elections draw near. T. Raja Singh, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been a prominent figure in Goshamahal's political landscape, clinching victories in both the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections. His tenure has been marked by steadfast representation and an ardent commitment to the constituency's development.

In the forthcoming electoral fray, T. Raja Singh of the BJP stands as a formidable candidate yet again, aiming to secure a consecutive win and sustain the party's dominance in Goshamahal. Contesting against him are key opposition candidates, including Mogili Sunitha from the Indian National Congress (INC), Nand Kishore Vyas from BRS, and Mohammed Abdul Azeem from AIMIM (INQ). The anticipation builds as these contenders brace themselves for a competitive electoral tussle, vying for the support and mandate of Goshamahal's diverse electorate.



The 2018 Assembly elections witnessed T. Raja Singh's victory as he triumphed over his rival, Prem Singh Rathore of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), securing a notable margin of 17,734 votes. This victory cemented his position as the elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Goshamahal.