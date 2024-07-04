Tamil Nadu: Thief robs retired teacher's home, leaves apology note; promises to return items

A thief broke into the home of a retired teacher in Tamil Nadu and left an apology note, promising to return the stolen items within a month. The unusual incident took place on Sathankulam Road in Megnanapuram.

In Tamil Nadu, a retired teacher's home was broken into by thieves, who left an apology note promising to return the stolen items in a month. The intriguing incident happened in Megnanapuram's Sathankulam road when Selvin and his wife, both retired teachers, left to meet their son in Chennai on June 17.

Selvi, a domestic helper, was employed by the couple to clean the property on occasion while they were away. On June 26, Selvi paid Selvin a visit and was startled to discover the front door open.

She immediately informed Selvin. When he reached his home, Selvin found that he had been robbed of Rs 60,000, 12 gm gold jewellery and a pair of silver anklets. During Selvin's house search, police discovered a purportedly written letter of remorse from the burglar, in which he expressed regret and offered to restore the stolen goods within a month.

"Forgive me. I will return this in a month. I am doing this if someone in my house is not well," the letter stated. Megnanapuram police have registered a case and have started an investigation.

A similar event happened last year in Kerala when a thief stole a gold necklace from a three-year-old child but later returned the money earned from selling it along with an apology letter near Palakkad.

Latest Videos