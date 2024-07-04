Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamil Nadu: Thief robs retired teacher's home, leaves apology note; promises to return items

    A thief broke into the home of a retired teacher in Tamil Nadu and left an apology note, promising to return the stolen items within a month. The unusual incident took place on Sathankulam Road in Megnanapuram.

    Tamil Nadu: Thief robs retired teacher's home, leaves apology note; promises to return items gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    In Tamil Nadu, a retired teacher's home was broken into by thieves, who left an apology note promising to return the stolen items in a month. The intriguing incident happened in Megnanapuram's Sathankulam road when Selvin and his wife, both retired teachers, left to meet their son in Chennai on June 17.

    Selvi, a domestic helper, was employed by the couple to clean the property on occasion while they were away. On June 26, Selvi paid Selvin a visit and was startled to discover the front door open.

    She immediately informed Selvin. When he reached his home, Selvin found that he had been robbed of Rs 60,000, 12 gm gold jewellery and a pair of silver anklets. During Selvin's house search, police discovered a purportedly written letter of remorse from the burglar, in which he expressed regret and offered to restore the stolen goods within a month.

    "Forgive me. I will return this in a month. I am doing this if someone in my house is not well," the letter stated. Megnanapuram police have registered a case and have started an investigation.

    A similar event happened last year in Kerala when a thief stole a gold necklace from a three-year-old child but later returned the money earned from selling it along with an apology letter near Palakkad.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Breakfast with champions! PM Modi meets T20 World Cup-winning Team India at his residence in Delhi (WATCH) snt

    Breakfast with champions! PM Modi meets T20 World Cup-winning Team India at his residence in Delhi (WATCH)

    T20 WC champions Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Shivam Dubey invited to meet Maharashtra CM on Friday vkp

    T20 WC champions Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar, Shivam Dubey invited to meet Maharashtra CM on Friday

    Team India's T20 WC victory parade: Free entry for fans at Wankhede Stadium felicitation, says MCA (WATCH) snt

    Team India's T20 WC victory parade: Free entry for fans at Wankhede Stadium felicitation, says MCA (WATCH)

    Rath Yatra 2024: Indian Railways to run over 315 special trains to and from Puri; Check routes & more gcw

    Rath Yatra 2024: Indian Railways to run over 315 special trains to and from Puri; Check routes & more

    Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang Yi commit to resolving border issues; emphasize 'three mutuals' at SCO meeting

    Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang Yi commit to resolving border issues; emphasize 'three mutuals' at SCO meeting

    Recent Stories

    Breakfast with champions! PM Modi meets T20 World Cup-winning Team India at his residence in Delhi (WATCH) snt

    Breakfast with champions! PM Modi meets T20 World Cup-winning Team India at his residence in Delhi (WATCH)

    Bengaluru K Ride to construct 12 stations along Mallige corridor for suburban railway vkp

    Bengaluru: K-Ride initiates construction of 12 stations along ‘Mallige corridor’ for suburban railway

    T20 WC champions Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Shivam Dubey invited to meet Maharashtra CM on Friday vkp

    T20 WC champions Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar, Shivam Dubey invited to meet Maharashtra CM on Friday

    What is 'brain-eating amoeba amoebic meningoencephalitis that took lives of 3 children in Kerala? anr

    What is 'brain-eating amoeba' that took lives of 3 children in Kerala?

    Hina Khan chops off hair as she undergoes chemotherapy for breast cancer; WATCH emotional video RBA

    Hina Khan chops off hair as she undergoes chemotherapy for breast cancer; WATCH emotional video

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon