Tamil Nadu teacher booked of discrimination against Muslim students for wearing Hijab, eating beef

A teacher from a government high school in Tamil Nadu's Ashokapuram has been accused of mistreating a Class 7 student for her religious practices and dietary choices, sparking an ongoing investigation into the alleged harassment.

The parents of the student lodged a complaint with the school principal, accusing teachers Abhinaya and Rajkumar of verbally abusing their daughter due to her consumption of beef and religious affiliation. They also alleged that the teachers compelled the girl to polish her shoes while wearing a hijab.



According to the parent's complaint, the teacher had been displaying discriminatory behaviour towards students wearing hijabs and had indirectly harassed children from minority communities for several months. They claimed that two months ago, the teacher inquired about the parent's occupation, and upon learning they run a beef and butcher shop, subjected their child to criticism and physical abuse about their dietary preferences.

Upon raising the issue with the school's headmistress, who reportedly supported the accused teacher, the parents escalated the matter to the Chief Education Officer (CEO), R Balamurali. However, the headmistress, Rajeshwari, declined to comment on the allegations. CEO Balamurali acknowledged receiving the parents' complaint and assured an investigation into the matter.