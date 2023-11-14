Karnataka govt bans head coverings ahead of recruitment exams, allows mangalsutra

It should be noted that the previous recruitment exams conducted in October had permitted the use of hijabs. While the current guidelines don't explicitly mention the hijab, the prohibition on head covers in the exam hall could inadvertently affect candidates wearing them.

In a bid to curb malpractices like cheating using Bluetooth devices, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has imposed a ban on all forms of head cover during recruitment exams for boards and corporations. This crackdown on head coverings, albeit not explicitly mentioning hijabs, effectively restricts their use during the exams.

The KEA's dress code now explicitly prohibits any garment or cap that covers the head, mouth, or ears in the exam hall. This move comes as part of a larger effort to prevent cheating practices facilitated by Bluetooth devices.

Interestingly, amid this ban, the KEA faced resistance from certain quarters. Following protests by right-wing organizations, the exam body decided to allow mangalsutras (traditional beaded necklaces worn by married Hindu women) and toe rings, despite the broader restriction on head coverings.

The decision marks an effort by the KEA to tighten regulations around exam conduct and security, prioritizing fairness and transparency in the recruitment process. This move aligns with broader efforts to combat cheating tactics that have emerged with the advancement of technology, particularly in exam settings.

