Tamil Nadu man arrested for human trafficking charges in Kochi Airport

Basha, a native of Tamil Nadu attempted the trafficking of seven women from Tamil Nadu to Kuwait via Cochin International Airport in 2022.

Kochi: The Ernakulam Rural Crime Branch nabbed a man who allegedly attempted human trafficking via Kochi airport.

According to the police, the incident took place on July 17, 2022. The accused operates a travel agency in Tamil Nadu and he is the agent who arranged the transportation of the seven women. The police had earlier nabbed one Fasalulla in the same case.

An investigation carried out by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar revealed that the accused has a history of targeting rural impoverished women between the ages of 30 and 40. He would free of charge arrange for the women's passports, visas, and tickets while offering them positions as housemaids in Kuwait. The accused attached a page with a fake visa to Kuwait in the passports of the seven women before they left Kochi for a flight to Dubai, where they would be sent to Kuwait.

The investigation team included DSP V Rajeev, sub-inspectors Santhosh Baby and N Sabu, assistant sub-inspector E B Sunil Kumar and senior civil police officers P R Sreeraj and N S Sudheesh.