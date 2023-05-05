PM Modi raises 'The Kerala Story' in Karnataka election speech; says film exposes terror conspiracy (WATCH)

"It is said that the Kerala story is based on terrorist conspiracies in just one state. The terrorist conspiracy going on in Kerala, such a beautiful state of the country, where people are so hardworking and talented, has been revealed in this film," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mentioned the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' during a Karnataka election campaign speech.

"The sound of bombs, guns and pistols is heard but there is no sound of a terrorist conspiracy to hollow the society from within. Even the court has expressed concern over this form of terror. There is a lot of discussions these days about the film 'Kerala Story' based on such a terrorist conspiracy," he said while addressing a public meeting in Bellary.

"Look at the misfortune of the country that today the Congress is seen standing with this terroristic tendency which is destroying the society. Not only this, the Congress is even doing political bargaining through the backdoor with those with such terrorist tendencies," he further added.