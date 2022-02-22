  • Facebook
    Tamil Nadu corporation election 2022 results: DMK's double gain in Tanjore district

    Tamil Nadu's Tanjore district has the distinction of having two corporations within the same district. These are Tanjore and Kumbakonam. So two mayoral posts are up for grabs. 

    Vipin Vijayan
    Kumbakonam, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 12:46 PM IST
    The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections is progressing. In line with the trends that are emerging, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is ahead in all corporations. This includes the Kumbakonam corporation. 

    Tanjore has two municipalities -- Pattukkottai, Adiram Pattinam and 20 municipalities, which include Vallam, Madukkur, Thiruvaiyaru, Orathanadu, Peravurani, Swamimalai and Perumagalur.

    Going by the trends, there could be a photo-finish between the DMK and the AIADMK for the two mayoral posts. Other parties in the fray in Kumbakonam include BJP, AIADMK, and Naam Tamilar Katchi. DMK is contesting alone here.

    There are 51 wards in Tanjore Corporation and 48 wards in Kumbakonam Corporation. Altogether there are 99 wards on offer. The party that wins the most seats in these 99 wards is the most likely candidate for the mayoral post. 

    Therefore, there is a great expectation as to whom the voters of the Kumbakonam area will support this time in the urban local elections. At present, DMK has 23 seats in Kumbakonam. Read Asianet Newsable to know the latest updates from here.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
