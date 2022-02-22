Tamil Nadu municipality election results live: Who will be the big winner on 138 municipalities?

Counting of votes for elections to the 138 municipalities in Tamil Nadu will be undertaken on Tuesday. The votes will be counted at 268 centres across the state.

On Saturday, voting was held to elect representatives in over 12,500 wards across 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats.

According to the state election commission, 60.7 percent of votes were cast in the elections. Among the municipalities, Dharmapuri recorded the highest number of votes polled at 81.37 percent.

The Tamil Nadu urban local body elections were held after a gap of over a decade. In the last election to urban and rural bodies held in 2011, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had emerged victorious. The political parties who are in the fray in 2022 include the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the opposition AIADMK, BJP, Congress, Makkal Needhi Maiam, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam, Naam Tamilar Katchi and Pattali Makkal Katchi.

Even though the tenure of the elected members ended in 2016, the elections kept getting postponed repeatedly. Legal concerns were expressed by various parties. These ranged from lack of time to prepare to issues pertaining to law and order.

Ahead of the counting of votes, the state election commission informed that nearly 1700 state-owned TASMAC liquor shops will remain closed on counting day.

