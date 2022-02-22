  • Facebook
    Tamil Nadu corporation election results live: Fate of 21 corporations to be decided today

    Counting of votes for the 21 municipal corporation elections in Tamil Nadu will take place on Tuesday. The counting of votes will happen at 268 centres across the state.

    Tamil Nadu municipal corporation election 2022 results live updates
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 6:37 AM IST
    Voting was held on Saturday to pick representatives in over 12,500 wards across 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats. 

    Voting was held on Saturday to pick representatives in over 12,500 wards across 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats. 

    The final voter turnout was recorded at 60.7 percent. Among the corporations, Karur saw the maximum number of votes being cast with 75.84 percent coming out to vote. State capital Chennai recorded the lowest turnout at 43.59 percent, followed by Chengalpet at 49.98 percent.

    The Election Commission has announced that as many as 1700 state-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited or TASMAC liquor shops shall remain closed on counting day.

    The Tamil Nadu urban local body elections were held after a gap of over 10 years. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had secured a majority in both the rural and urban local body polls in 2011. The major political parties who are in the fray this time include the ruling DMK, the opposition AIADMK, BJP, Congress, Makkal Needhi Maiam, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam, Naam Tamilar Katchi and Pattali Makkal Katchi. 

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 6:38 AM IST
