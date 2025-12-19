UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya criticised SP leader Akhilesh Yadav's stance on Vande Mataram, calling it the 'great mantra of India' that helped oust the British. The UP government will discuss it in the Vidhan Sabha to mark its 150th anniversary.

Maurya Criticises Akhilesh Yadav

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya replied to the argument by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Vande Mataram to be discussed in the Vidhan Sabha on Friday. When talking to the media, the UP Dy CM stated that Vande Mataram is the great mantra of India, which aided the fight against the British enslaving our country. He noted that the Samajwadi Party's President should not be commenting on this.

"Akhilesh Yadav shouldn't give lectures. Discussing Vande Mataram is about singing that great mantra of India, the mere mention of which, and the resounding chants of which, made the British flee India," he stated. "This is the same great mantra whose proclamation will lead to a developed India, where the poor will become rich, farmers will prosper, women will be empowered, and the youth will have a bright future...", says Maurya.

Government Ready for Discussion

He said that the government has made a sound decision for the Assembly and that they expect the opposition to act in an orderly way while discussing the same. Additionally, he maintained that the government is ready for any question from the opposition. "The government is ready to answer all the questions raised by the opposition, even if their behaviour causes a ruckus."

Vande Mataram's Historical Significance

Meanwhile, UP Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna also addressed the conversation around the Vande Mataram discussion. He underscored the importance of Vande Mataram for freedom fighters and how it was adopted by other states. "Vande Mataram was sung by our Freedom Fighters and from thereon, it became popular in other states. That's because it's showing respect to Bharat Mata and the discussion will happen."

CM Yogi on Vidhan Sabha Session Agenda

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that during this session, members will discuss public issues and advance legislative work on Uttar Pradesh's development. The supplementary demands of various departments will also be addressed. "An important discussion will be held to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the National Anthem 'Vande Mataram', and thanks will be given to its author, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. The date of establishment of Uttar Pradesh and the date of notification of recognition of 'Vande Mataram' as per the Constitution are the same, so discussion on this issue in the Legislature will be very important," he said.

CM Yogi stated that it was made clear at the all-party meeting that the government is fully prepared to discuss all issues. He stated that the government has a positive outlook on development-related topics and expects cooperation from all parties to ensure the smooth running of the assembly session. (ANI)