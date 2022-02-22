Tamil Nadu corporation election 2022 results: DMK shows its might in Chennai

MK Stalin has proved that Chennai is the fortress of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. The DMK is currently in the lead, capturing 16 of the total 200 wards based on the forthcoming election results.

Chennai Corporation is one of the oldest corporations in India. When late DMK leader MK Karunanidhi was Chief Minister, Stalin directly contested and won the mayoral election. Stalin introduced various projects to the Chennai Corporation under the slogan 'Singara Chennai' and implemented them.

Most of the flyovers in Chennai today were built when Stalin was mayor. Stalin was very diligent in meeting the people directly and resolving their grievances in the various problems caused by the rains and floods in Chennai. Thus, he became the mayor of Chennai for the second time in the local government elections held in 2021.

Subsequently, Ramasubramaniam of the DMK won the 2006 municipal elections. He is currently the state health minister. Chennai is still the stronghold of the DMK. In the last assembly elections, the DMK won all the assembly constituencies in Chennai. AIADMK did not win even one seat.

With the DMK hoping to capture more than 150 of the total 200 wards in Chennai, the election results are coming in line with their hopes. According to the information available so far, the DMK has won in 16 wards out of a total of 200 wards. DMK has captured wards 1,8, 29, 49, 59, 94, 115, 121, 168, 174, 187. The DMK also has a presence in more than 20 wards. It is noteworthy that so far the AIADMK has not even a front in a ward.

The DMK is aiming to win 90 percent of the seats in the 16 assembly constituencies in Chennai, with only the DMK and its allies as MLAs. The Tamil Nadu government has put an end to the rumours that Udhayanithi Stalin will be nominated for the post of Chennai mayor.

The Mayor post of the Chennai Corporation has been allotted to an ethnic woman while the post of deputy mayor has been allotted to a member of the public sector.

Out of the total 200 wards in Chennai, only 16 wards reserved for Scheduled Caste women are likely to be elected mayors of Chennai. It is said that since the mayoral election will be held by indirect election this time, only one councilor from the ruling DMK is likely to take over as the mayor of Chennai.

Therefore, there is a great expectation as to whom the voters of the Chennai area are going to support in the urban local body elections this time.

