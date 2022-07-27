Tamil Nadu Class 12 student dies by suicide; 5th such incident this month

Speaking to the media, Karaikudi DSP Vinoj stated that a class 12 student committed suicide by hanging himself at home. "We are investigating the case. The autopsy was done. The body was handed over to his parents," he added.

A class 12 student in Tamil Nadu's Karaikudi, Sivagangai district, committed suicide. The police have opened an inquiry and have lodged a case. This is the fifth incidence recorded in the state in the previous ten days.

Speaking to the media, Karaikudi DSP Vinoj stated that a class 12 student committed suicide by hanging himself at home. "We are investigating the case. The autopsy was done. The body was handed over to his parents," he added.

Another class 12 student was discovered dead at her residence in Virudhachalam, Cuddalore district, the day before. This month, Tamil Nadu has recorded 5 similar cases. Previously, a 16-year-old girl was found dead in the grounds of a private school in Kallakurichi. The girl's parents suspected foul play, but authorities believe she committed suicide. In another incidence recorded in the state, a Class 12 girl allegedly committed herself in her hostel room adjacent to a government-aided school in Tiruvallur district.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his sadness over the recent spate of student suicides, adding that educational institutions should also empower kids with life skills to face "obstacles boldly."

"Recent events in Tamil Nadu have caused me much distress. Management in educational institutions should consider education to be a service rather than a business," Stalin stated this while attending the Golden Jubilee ceremony at Guru Nanak College in Chennai. The Tamil Nadu chief minister went on to say that colleges and institutions should instil confidence and bravery in their pupils so that they can face obstacles.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also addressed the issue of sexual assault. "We will not stand by and watch sexual assault or harassment. We will take severe action against those who have been accused of sexual harassment, and they will face the law," he continued. The chief minister also advised students to avoid suicide thoughts regardless of their circumstances.

