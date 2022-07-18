Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu case: Private schools closed, Madras HC orders second autopsy

    Protesters set fire to at least 15 buses, including three police vehicles. Following the incident, Kallakurichi Collector P N Sridhar imposed Section 144 prohibitory orders in Kallakurichi taluk and various areas in Chinnasalem till July 31.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Tamil Nadu, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

    Private schools in Tamil Nadu have asked for a closure on Monday to protest the violence at a residential school in Kallakurichi district the day before, which resulted in the death of a 17-year-old girl student last week.

    Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has ordered a second autopsy on the girl who committed herself after reportedly being tormented by two teachers at her school in Kallakurichi, Salem district. The court ruled that the girl's father be permitted to remain during the procedure.

    The event provoked violent demonstrations in the district, leading Salem police to beef up security around the school and other sensitive places. Section 144 had to be implemented in a number of regions. The HC also directed the police to investigate who started the violence.

    Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Violence breaks out in Kallakurichi over girl's death; police opens fire

    Several people were hurt, including top police officials, in the incident at the Kaniyamoor residential school near Chinnasalem. Later that day, the school principal and two other school officials were detained, and the government turned over the suicide investigation to the CB-CID.

    After allegedly being tortured by instructors, a Class 12 student in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi committed suicide. According to the initial autopsy, the cause of death was several injuries and haemorrhage.

    Also read: Independent Tamil Nadu? 'Don't push us,' DMK's Raja warns PM, HM

    After a Class 12 student leaped off her dormitory building on July 13, violence erupted in Tamil Nadu's Salem district. A instructor reportedly tormented her. The school's chemistry teacher, Haripriya, and maths teacher, Kritika, were detained on Monday.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
