Supreme Court rebukes Patanjali's misleading ads, warns of heavy fines

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the advertisements of Patanjali Ayurveda owned by Baba Ramdev against modern medicines and vaccination. The apex court asked the Ayurvedic products company to not make any misleading advertisements or false claims.

The SC also noted that such advertisements will attract heavy fines. The court was considering a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The top court asked the Central Government to submit proposals to avoid misleading medical advertisements.

