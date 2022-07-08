Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in Sitapur case

    Zubair will stay in jail for the time being because there is still no bail in a case filed in Delhi. The bail is only a temporary ruling, since the Supreme Court will consider the case again in five days.

    Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News co founder Mohammed Zubair in Sitapur case gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Friday after he petitioned the court for relief in a lawsuit filed against him in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. He will stay in jail for the time being because there is still no bail in a case filed in Delhi. The bail is only a temporary ruling, since the Supreme Court will consider the case again in five days.

    Zubair appealed to the Supreme Court on Thursday for bail in a case filed in Uttar Pradesh for tweets referring to some Hindu religious leaders as "hate mongers." Gonsalves stated in his appeal before a panel of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari that Zubair was suffering a threat to his life. He had petitioned the Supreme Court after a court in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur denied his bail motion in connection with a case involving a tweet he sent insulting Hindu seers.

    While sending a notice to the UP government and police, Justice Indira Banerjee stated that Zubair had been granted temporary release with restrictions.

    Also Read | Twitter handle that flagged Mohammed Zubair's 2018 tweet doesn't exist anymore

    Meanwhile, the anonymous Twitter handle, a complaint from which led to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's arrest, does not exist on the microblogging website anymore. According to PTI, quoting sources in the Delhi Police, the Twitter handle that had raised the issue of Zubair's tweet has been deleted. 

    "We are trying to identify and trace the user of the Twitter account to ascertain the reason behind him or her deleting the account. However, we suspect that the person must be scared after the matter came to limelight," a source told the news agency. 

    The number of followers of the Twitter handle, which had flagged a 2018 tweet by Zubair against a Hindu deity, went past 1,200 in a night. 

    Also read: Mohammad Zubair was evasive, phone was formatted: Delhi Police

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raj Babbar sentenced to two years of prison for 26 year old case says will appeal to higher court drb

    Raj Babbar sentenced to two years of prison for 26-year-old case; says will appeal to higher court

    Vivo 'remitted' Rs 62,476 crore to China to avoid tax in India: ED

    Vivo 'remitted' Rs 62,476 crore to China to avoid tax in India: ED

    1 in 3 police stations in India have no CCTV, 5.62 lakh posts vacant

    1 in 3 police stations in India has no CCTV, 5.62 lakh posts vacant

    Kaali filmmaker provokes again, calls India 'largest hate machine'

    'Kaali' filmmaker provokes again, calls India 'largest hate machine'

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann set to tie the knot, Raghav Chadha next? Here's what the AAP leader said - adt

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann set to tie the knot, Raghav Chadha next? Here's what the AAP leader said

    Recent Stories

    Vikram to Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls- 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more RBA

    Vikram to Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls- 7 films, shows to watch on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and more

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: Pressure on Virat Kohli with youngsters proving their point-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: Pressure on Virat Kohli with youngsters proving their point

    VITEEE Counselling 2022 registration process commences; check detailed schedule here - adt

    VITEEE Counselling 2022 registration process commences; check detailed schedule here

    Happy Birthday, Sourav Ganguly turns 50: 5 unforgettable moments from his illustrious career-krn

    Sourav Ganguly turns 50: 5 unforgettable moments from his illustrious career

    Pictures Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi wedding- "I am so excited, wedding is in the 850-year-old temple" RBA

    Pictures: Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi wedding- "I am so excited, wedding is in the 850-year-old temple"

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon