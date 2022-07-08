Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in Sitapur case

Zubair will stay in jail for the time being because there is still no bail in a case filed in Delhi. The bail is only a temporary ruling, since the Supreme Court will consider the case again in five days.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair on Friday after he petitioned the court for relief in a lawsuit filed against him in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. He will stay in jail for the time being because there is still no bail in a case filed in Delhi. The bail is only a temporary ruling, since the Supreme Court will consider the case again in five days.

Zubair appealed to the Supreme Court on Thursday for bail in a case filed in Uttar Pradesh for tweets referring to some Hindu religious leaders as "hate mongers." Gonsalves stated in his appeal before a panel of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari that Zubair was suffering a threat to his life. He had petitioned the Supreme Court after a court in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur denied his bail motion in connection with a case involving a tweet he sent insulting Hindu seers.

While sending a notice to the UP government and police, Justice Indira Banerjee stated that Zubair had been granted temporary release with restrictions.

Meanwhile, the anonymous Twitter handle, a complaint from which led to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's arrest, does not exist on the microblogging website anymore. According to PTI, quoting sources in the Delhi Police, the Twitter handle that had raised the issue of Zubair's tweet has been deleted.

"We are trying to identify and trace the user of the Twitter account to ascertain the reason behind him or her deleting the account. However, we suspect that the person must be scared after the matter came to limelight," a source told the news agency.

The number of followers of the Twitter handle, which had flagged a 2018 tweet by Zubair against a Hindu deity, went past 1,200 in a night.

