Supreme Court grants bail to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son in arms license case

In November 2023, the Allahabad High Court had rejected Abbas's bail plea, citing violations such as importing firearms and barrels without proper permits and possessing an excessive number of cartridges.

The Supreme Court on Monday (March 18) granted bail to Abbas Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in an arms license case. Abbas Ansari's arrest stemmed from an order issued on September 18, 2023, by the Chitrakoot District Magistrate under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act 1980.

Last week, the Supreme Court had deferred the bail application of Abbas Ansari until March 18. He faced charges from the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly acquiring foreign firearms under the pretext of participating in shooting competitions.

The Supreme Court had previously issued a notice in January regarding Abbas Ansari's bail plea, seeking a response from the Uttar Pradesh government within four weeks.

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, presiding over the High Court's Bench, emphasized Abbas's responsibility as a sitting MLA representing the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party to uphold the law.

Earlier in March, a special court in Varanasi had sentenced Mukhtar Ansari, the father of Abbas Ansari, to life imprisonment in a fake arms license case.