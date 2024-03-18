Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses public in Jagtial, criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remarks

Reacting to the Congress leader's assertions of 'Shakti', PM Modi said that he embodied the 'Shakti' of every mother, daughter, and sister. The Prime Minister vowed to uphold their dignity, boldly accepting the alliance's challenge with the resolute declaration, "Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga."

In a charged public gathering in Telangana's Jagtial, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (MArch 18) ignited the political arena with a scathing assessment of the INDI alliance, directing his critique particularly at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's stance on 'Shakti'.

Reacting to the Congress leader's assertions of 'Shakti', PM Modi said that he embodied the 'Shakti' of every mother, daughter, and sister. The Prime Minister vowed to uphold their dignity, boldly accepting the alliance's challenge with the resolute declaration, "Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga."

Supreme Court orders full disclosure of electoral bond details by SBI

As the nation gears up for the impending Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi exuded confidence in the democratic process, heralding it as "the biggest festival of democracy." Peering into the electoral future, he prophesied a historic chapter in Telangana's democratic narrative, slated for May 13.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi, during the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, amplified the rhetoric, delineating the opposition's struggle against a formidable 'Shakti' (power).

During the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's conclusion, Gandhi said, "There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti." He elaborated on the perceived embodiment of this power, citing instances of political coercion and institutional influence.

BRS leader K Kavitha moves SC against arrest by ED in Delhi liquor policy case

Adding the collective responsibility of the populace, the Congress leader invoked the spirit of Bharat Mata, urging citizens to combat the BJP-led NDA government. He implored, "Don't allow hatred to spread, 'nafrat ke bazaar me mahobbat ki dukaan kholo'," as a call to embrace love amidst political strife.