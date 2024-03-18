Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Supreme Court orders full disclosure of electoral bond details by SBI

    Supreme Court pushes for transparency, calls for full disclosure of Electoral Bond details by SBI
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

    In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to disclose all details pertaining to Electoral Bonds, including the bond numbers, in response to a petition seeking transparency in electoral funding. 

    Emphasizing the importance of full disclosure, the court cautioned against selective disclosure by the SBI. Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing the SBI, assured the court that the bank would comply with the directive and provide the Electoral Bond numbers. 

    The Supreme Court further instructed the SBI to file an affidavit confirming that it has not withheld any information regarding Electoral Bonds. 

    SBI reiterated its commitment to transparency, stating that it would furnish all relevant information in its possession without reservation.

    (This is a developing story.)

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
