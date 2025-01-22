Indian Navy’s Republic Day tableau to highlight Atmanirbharta with woman officer leading

The Indian Navy's Republic Day parade tableau will showcase Atmanirbharta, featuring recently commissioned ships INS Surat, INS Vagsheer, and INS Nilgiri, led by Lieutenant Commander Mamta Sihag.

Indian Navys Republic Day tableau to highlight Atmanirbharta with woman officer leading dmn
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 6:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 6:59 PM IST

New Delhi: The Indian Navy’s tableaux at the 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on January 26 will showcase themes of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) to be led by a woman officer – Lieutenant Commander Mamta Sihag, who is a Dornier 228 Maritime patrol aircraft pilot.

“I will be leading the naval tableaux contingent at this Republic Day. The tableaux will depict all three dimensions, surface, sub-surface and air. The main focus of this year’s tableaux is the recent commissioning of three naval combatant platforms INS Surat, INS Vagsheer and INS Nilgiri, which were commissioned by the Prime Minister on January 15,” Lieutenant Commander Mamta Sihag told Asianet Newsable during the Navy’s press preview ahead of the Republic Day parade. 

On the occasion, Indian Navy’s Controller Personnel Services Vice Admiral Vineet Mcarty said: “The participating personnel are special because they have been chosen and selected and trained very hard. They are also special because they are ordinary, as they represent the sailors and officers of the Indian Navy, whose day jobs is on ships, submarine and aircraft safeguarding India's maritime interest from the depths of the deepest ocean to the heights of infinite skies. They are special because they are the new India.”

He also said that “15 January 2025 was a golden day in the history of India. On this historic day, three major platforms of the Indian Navy - a destroyer, a frigate and a submarine - were commissioned in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Through this historic achievement, our country has given an impressive expression of today's emerging maritime context, i.e. this new thinking. This historic scene and self-reliant India have also been depicted in the Navy's tableau.”

Marching Contingent 

A total of 148 members marching contingent of the Indian Navy will showcase its indomitable spirit on Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade 2025. The marching contingent will be led by Lieutenant Commander Sahil Ahluwalia. 

An official said that the marching contingent represents a mini India as the contingent from 17 states and Union Territories have been selected to march on Kartavya path. 

Indian Navy Band

A total of 81 Indian Navy personnel will be playing the Indian tunes on the Republic Day. Of them, six Agniveer women are participating in the naval band for the first time.

“We are playing about 20 marching tunes that all are Indian on Republic Day while four tunes to be played on Beating The Retreat,” MCPO M Antony Raj said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

ISRO's satellite captures high-resolution images of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj dmn

ISRO's satellite captures high-resolution images of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

Yogi Adityanath govt unveils 320 km Vindhya Expressway, new bridges in Mahakumbh Cabinet meet

Yogi Adityanath govt unveils 320 km Vindhya Expressway, new bridges in Mahakumbh Cabinet meet

UP Cabinet performs rituals at Triveni Sangam, showcases Sanatan Dharma's strength

UP Cabinet performs rituals at Triveni Sangam, showcases Sanatan Dharma’s strength

UP cabinet approves new development regions, expressways, and Infrastructure projects

UP cabinet approves new development regions, expressways, and Infrastructure projects

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor's 5-day recovery and casual walk after discharge sparks mixed online reactions dmn

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor's 5-day recovery and casual walk after discharge sparks mixed online reactions

Recent Stories

ISRO's satellite captures high-resolution images of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj dmn

ISRO's satellite captures high-resolution images of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

Yogi Adityanath govt unveils 320 km Vindhya Expressway, new bridges in Mahakumbh Cabinet meet

Yogi Adityanath govt unveils 320 km Vindhya Expressway, new bridges in Mahakumbh Cabinet meet

Amphenol Stock Surges Pre-Market On Strong Q4 Results, Optimistic Guidance: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Amphenol Stock Surges Pre-Market On Strong Q4 Results, Optimistic Guidance: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

J&J Stock Dips As 2025 Sales Guidance Misses Estimate, But Retail Mood Resilient

J&J Stock Dips As 2025 Sales Guidance Misses Estimate, But Retail Mood Resilient

Agilysys Stock Eyes 3-Month Lows After Sinking 20% Premarket On Mixed Q3 Results, Guidance Cut: Retail Mood Nosedives

Agilysys Stock Eyes 3-Month Lows After Sinking 20% Premarket On Mixed Q3 Results, Guidance Cut: Retail Mood Nosedives

Recent Videos

Chhaava Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal Brings the Legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to Life

Chhaava Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal Brings the Legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to Life

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | What Makes Abu Dhabi World's Safest City for 9 Consecutive Years?

Gulf Pulse | What Makes Abu Dhabi World's Safest City for 9 Consecutive Years?

Video Icon
Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs That Define Her Musical Evolution, From You Belong with Me to Exile

Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs That Define Her Musical Evolution, From You Belong with Me to Exile

Video Icon
What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Video Icon