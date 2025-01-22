Indian Navy’s Republic Day tableau to highlight Atmanirbharta with woman officer leading

New Delhi: The Indian Navy’s tableaux at the 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on January 26 will showcase themes of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) to be led by a woman officer – Lieutenant Commander Mamta Sihag, who is a Dornier 228 Maritime patrol aircraft pilot.

“I will be leading the naval tableaux contingent at this Republic Day. The tableaux will depict all three dimensions, surface, sub-surface and air. The main focus of this year’s tableaux is the recent commissioning of three naval combatant platforms INS Surat, INS Vagsheer and INS Nilgiri, which were commissioned by the Prime Minister on January 15,” Lieutenant Commander Mamta Sihag told Asianet Newsable during the Navy’s press preview ahead of the Republic Day parade.

On the occasion, Indian Navy’s Controller Personnel Services Vice Admiral Vineet Mcarty said: “The participating personnel are special because they have been chosen and selected and trained very hard. They are also special because they are ordinary, as they represent the sailors and officers of the Indian Navy, whose day jobs is on ships, submarine and aircraft safeguarding India's maritime interest from the depths of the deepest ocean to the heights of infinite skies. They are special because they are the new India.”

He also said that “15 January 2025 was a golden day in the history of India. On this historic day, three major platforms of the Indian Navy - a destroyer, a frigate and a submarine - were commissioned in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Through this historic achievement, our country has given an impressive expression of today's emerging maritime context, i.e. this new thinking. This historic scene and self-reliant India have also been depicted in the Navy's tableau.”

Marching Contingent

A total of 148 members marching contingent of the Indian Navy will showcase its indomitable spirit on Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade 2025. The marching contingent will be led by Lieutenant Commander Sahil Ahluwalia.

An official said that the marching contingent represents a mini India as the contingent from 17 states and Union Territories have been selected to march on Kartavya path.

Indian Navy Band

A total of 81 Indian Navy personnel will be playing the Indian tunes on the Republic Day. Of them, six Agniveer women are participating in the naval band for the first time.

“We are playing about 20 marching tunes that all are Indian on Republic Day while four tunes to be played on Beating The Retreat,” MCPO M Antony Raj said.

