Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Supreme Court denies relief to Arvind Kejriwal in ED arrest, next hearing set for April 29

    Earlier, the Delhi High Court had upheld Kejriwal's arrest on April 9, saying that the ED had limited recourse after the AAP leader repeatedly ignored summons and declined to participate in the investigation.

    Supreme Court denies relief to Arvind Kejriwal in ED arrest, next hearing set for April 29 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's stint behind bars has extended until April 29, as the Supreme Court rescheduled a hearing on his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The apex court granted the investigative agency a two-week period to respond to Kejriwal's plea.

    A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta on Monday (April 15) issued a notice to the ED, directing the agency to submit its response by April 24. The Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing on Kejriwal's plea for the week commencing April 29.

    Explained: Timeline of Iran and Israel's open warfare after decades of shadow war and what could happen next

    Earlier, the Delhi High Court had upheld Kejriwal's arrest on April 9, saying that the ED had limited recourse after the AAP leader repeatedly ignored summons and declined to participate in the investigation.

    Arvind Kejriwal was taken into custody by the ED on March 21 in connection with allegations of corruption and money laundering related to the formulation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently annulled. He is currently incarcerated at Tihar Jail.

    IndiGo flight's nail-biting descent: Lands with just 1-2 minutes of fuel remaining

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: South India too will get bullet trains in next term, says PM Modi in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: South India too will get bullet trains in next term, says PM Modi in Kerala

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Election Commission flying squad inspects Congress Rahul Gandhi chopper in Tamil Nadu Watch gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC’s flying squad inspects Rahul Gandhi’s chopper in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

    Explained Timeline of Iran and Israel's open warfare after decades of shadow war and what could happen next AJR

    Explained: Timeline of Iran and Israel's open warfare after decades of shadow war and what could happen next

    Kerala actress attack case: Attempt to sabotage evidence of memory card thwarted by survivor; Here's how anr

    Kerala actress attack case: Attempt to sabotage evidence of memory card thwarted by survivor; Here's how

    Amarnath Yatra 2024: As early registration opens, here's a step-by-step guide to apply for it gcw

    Amarnath Yatra 2024: As early registration opens, here's a step-by-step guide to apply for it

    Recent Stories

    Inside PHOTOS from Radhika Merchant's bridal shower: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Shloka, Anant Ambani, and more attend RBA

    PHOTOS from Radhika Merchant's bridal shower: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar, Shloka, Anant Ambani, and more attend

    Who is Rohit Godara? Lawrence Bishnoi's aide responsible for firing outside Salman Khan's house RKK

    Who is Rohit Godara? Lawrence Bishnoi's aide responsible for firing outside Salman Khan's house

    'Trip down memory lane': Dhoni admires 2011 & 2007 WC trophies, signs posters of himself at Wankhede (WATCH) vkp

    'Trip down memory lane': Dhoni admires 2011 & 2007 WC trophies, signs posters of himself at Wankhede (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: South India too will get bullet trains in next term, says PM Modi in Kerala anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: South India too will get bullet trains in next term, says PM Modi in Kerala

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Election Commission flying squad inspects Congress Rahul Gandhi chopper in Tamil Nadu Watch gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC’s flying squad inspects Rahul Gandhi’s chopper in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon