Supreme Court denies relief to Arvind Kejriwal in ED arrest, next hearing set for April 29

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had upheld Kejriwal's arrest on April 9, saying that the ED had limited recourse after the AAP leader repeatedly ignored summons and declined to participate in the investigation.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's stint behind bars has extended until April 29, as the Supreme Court rescheduled a hearing on his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The apex court granted the investigative agency a two-week period to respond to Kejriwal's plea.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta on Monday (April 15) issued a notice to the ED, directing the agency to submit its response by April 24. The Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing on Kejriwal's plea for the week commencing April 29.

Arvind Kejriwal was taken into custody by the ED on March 21 in connection with allegations of corruption and money laundering related to the formulation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently annulled. He is currently incarcerated at Tihar Jail.

