Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IndiGo flight's nail-biting descent: Lands with just 1-2 minutes of fuel remaining

    According to Kumar, the pilot's communication regarding fuel reserves raised alarm among passengers. Initially informed of 45 minutes of holding fuel, passengers grew increasingly anxious as the situation unfolded.

    IndiGo flight's nail-biting descent: Lands with just 1-2 minutes of fuel remaining AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

    An IndiGo flight traveling from Ayodhya to Delhi on Saturday (April 13) encountered a harrowing ordeal, prompting safety concerns among passengers and sparking allegations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) violations. The incident came to light as flight 6E2702 faced adverse weather conditions, leading to a diversion to Chandigarh and an unnervingly close landing with minimal fuel reserves, as recounted by passengers and a retired pilot.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar took to social media to share his unsettling experience, detailing the flight's trajectory. Originally scheduled to depart Ayodhya at 3:25 PM and land in Delhi by 4:30 PM, the situation took a drastic turn as adverse weather conditions thwarted landing attempts in Delhi. Despite two unsuccessful landing efforts, the pilot made a crucial decision to divert the flight to Chandigarh.

    Delhi court sends BRS leader K Kavitha to judicial custody till April 23 in excise policy case; check details

    According to Kumar, the pilot's communication regarding fuel reserves raised alarm among passengers. Initially informed of 45 minutes of holding fuel, passengers grew increasingly anxious as the situation unfolded. With mounting tension and panic, Kumar reported instances of passengers and crew members experiencing physical distress.

    The flight touched down at Chandigarh Airport at 6:10 PM, a narrow escape according to crew members who purportedly disclosed a remaining fuel supply of just 1 or 2 minutes. Kumar's social media post, addressing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, questioned adherence to SOPs and underscored the gravity of the situation.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Demand for rental helicopters, airplanes surge as polling dates approach

    Retired pilot Shakti Lumba echoed concerns of safety protocol breaches, urging the DGCA to investigate the incident. Lumba emphasized the imperative of a diversion following two missed approaches, characterizing the flight's prolonged holding as a severe safety lapse.

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Will change Kerala to global heritage status,' says PM Modi rkn

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Will change Kerala to global heritage status,' says PM Modi

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar drops indirect hints at CM aspirations in Mysore's Vokkaliga meeting vkp

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar drops indirect hints at CM aspirations in Mysore's Vokkaliga meeting

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Demand for rental helicopters, airplanes surge as polling dates approach vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Demand for rental helicopters, airplanes surge as polling dates approach

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues high temperature warning in 11 districts till April 17 anr

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues high temperature warning in 11 districts till April 17

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-765 April 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-765 April 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Will change Kerala to global heritage status,' says PM Modi rkn

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'Will change Kerala to global heritage status,' says PM Modi

    Bengaluru: 4-year-old charred to death in apartment fire allegedly due to short circuit in RT Nagar vkp

    Bengaluru: 4-year-old charred to death in apartment fire allegedly due to short circuit in RT Nagar

    Watch: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon walk the ramp at Varanasi's Namo Ghat, visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple RKK

    Watch: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon walk the ramp at Varanasi's Namo Ghat, visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar drops indirect hints at CM aspirations in Mysore's Vokkaliga meeting vkp

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar drops indirect hints at CM aspirations in Mysore's Vokkaliga meeting

    How to make DIY natural sunscreen to prevent skin damage rkn

    How to make DIY natural sunscreen to prevent skin damage

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon