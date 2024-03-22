Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Supreme Court declines hearing, directs BRS leader K Kavitha to trial court in arrest petition

    K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), found herself embroiled in the alleged liquor policy scandal following her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate last Friday.

    Supreme Court declines hearing, directs BRS leader K Kavitha to trial court in arrest petition AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

    In a recent development, BRS leader K Kavitha, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, on Friday (March 22) faced a setback as the Supreme Court denied her any immediate relief and directed her to seek recourse from the trial court.

    A special bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela Trivedi declined to entertain her petition, highlighting the need for a consistent legal approach where individuals, regardless of their political stature or financial capability, must first seek relief from the trial court before turning to the apex court for bail.

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Traffic chaos in Delhi, DDU Marg closed amid AAP protest

    K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), found herself embroiled in the alleged liquor policy scandal following her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate last Friday.

    Her plea for legal remedy was addressed by the Supreme Court amid the backdrop of an urgent hearing pertaining to the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    Kejriwal, a sitting chief minister, became the third prominent figure from the Aam Aadmi Party to be implicated in this case, following the arrests of his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

    ISRO's Pushpak makes history with precision landing in Karnataka, paves way for reusable rockets

    After spending the night in custody at the probe agency's facility, Kejriwal is slated to appear before an ED court today. Security measures, including barricades near the AAP office and traffic restrictions, have been implemented in anticipation of protests by his supporters.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 11:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Human Rights Commission files case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks rkn

    Kerala: Human Rights Commission files case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Delhi's DDU Marg shut, traffic snarled as AAP calls for protest AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Traffic chaos in Delhi, DDU Marg closed amid AAP protest

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-372 March 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-372 March 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Meet BJP's biggest donors, who bought electoral bonds worth Rs 12146 crore

    Meet BJP's biggest donors, who bought electoral bonds worth Rs 12146 crore

    Kerala: E-bus fares hiked in Thiruvananthapuram; Corporation lodges complaint against Transport Department anr

    Kerala: E-bus fares hiked in Thiruvananthapuram; Corporation lodges complaint against Transport Department

    Recent Stories

    CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested: List of ex-Chief Ministers who have been in jail till date

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: List of former CMs who faced jail

    Kerala: Human Rights Commission files case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks rkn

    Kerala: Human Rights Commission files case against Kalamandalam Sathyabhama over controversial remarks

    House Of The Dragons Season 2 Trailers Rhaenyra Vs Alicent who will be the rightful queen? Watch RBA

    House Of The Dragons Season 2 Trailers: Rhaenyra Vs Alicent, who will be the 'rightful queen'? – Watch Videos

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Delhi's DDU Marg shut, traffic snarled as AAP calls for protest AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Traffic chaos in Delhi, DDU Marg closed amid AAP protest

    Kerala: Four people sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for raping 13-year-old in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Four people sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for raping 13-year-old in Idukki

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon