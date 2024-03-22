Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISRO's Pushpak makes history with precision landing in Karnataka, paves way for reusable rockets

    During the test, the winged vehicle demonstrated its robotic landing capabilities amidst more complex circumstances. The endeavor is envisioned to revolutionize space access, making it more cost-effective and sustainable in the long term.

    In a recent development in India's space exploration journey, Pushpak, an SUV-sized winged rocket hailed as the "swadeshi space shuttle," achieved a remarkable feat on Friday (March 22) by executing a successful landing on a runway in Karnataka. This accomplishment marks a pivotal stride in India's endeavor to venture into the realm of reusable rocket technology.

    Underlining the triumph, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath announced the precise outcomes of the test, describing them as "excellent and precise." The test involved the rocket being dropped from an Air Force helicopter, symbolizing a crucial stage in India's pursuit of reusable rocket technology.

    ISRO lauded the mission's success, highlighting Pushpak's autonomous landing with pinpoint precision after being released from an off-nominal position. The experiment simulated the intricate conditions of approach and high-speed landing that a Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) would encounter upon its return from space.

    During the test, the winged vehicle demonstrated its robotic landing capabilities amidst more complex circumstances. The endeavor is envisioned to revolutionize space access, making it more cost-effective and sustainable in the long term.

    The genesis of the Pushpak project traces back a decade, spearheaded by a dedicated team of engineers and scientists. Weighing 1.75 tons, this aeroplane-like craft integrates advanced technologies to ensure precise navigation during descent, facilitated by small thrusters.

    The potential applications of Pushpak are manifold, as highlighted by Somanath, encompassing in-orbit satellite refueling and satellite retrieval for refurbishment, with the ultimate aim of minimizing space debris. The government's substantial investment of over Rs 100 crore underscores the strategic significance attached to this groundbreaking initiative.

