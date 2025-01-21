Bandage on hands, neck, Saif Ali Khan waves at media as he reaches his Mumbai residence (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati hospital on Tuesday, five days after he was stabbed at his Mumbai home. Khan was hospitalised as he suffered six stab injuries in shocking knife attack during burglary attempt at his home. 

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 4:51 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who was discharged from Lilavati hospital earlier today, reached his Mumbai residence on Tuesday. Khan was hospitalised as he suffered six stab injuries in shocking knife attack during burglary attempt at his home, five days ago on January 16. The 54-year-old actor arrived at his Bandra home where heavy force has been deployed.

According to reports, Khan has been advised complete bed rest for a week and asked not to receive visitors to prevent any infection. 

 

 

 

Heavy force was deployed at the hospital as well as Khan's residence as people have started gathering at both places to catch a glimpse of the popular actor. 

 

 

Earlier today, Mumbai police recreated the crime scene with the accused arrested for the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan at the actor's residence.

A team of 20 officials reached the Satguru Sharan building in four police vans around 5.30 am and were on the premises for an hour, an official said, news agency PTI reported.

He said the police team entered the building through the front gate with the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir. Later, they also took him to the Bandra railway station, from where he had taken a train to Dadar, and to a place outside a garden where he had slept after the attack.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed repeatedly by the intruder inside his 12-floor apartment in the building on January 16. The police on Sunday arrested Fakir, a Bangladeshi national who was staying in India illegally after changing his name to Vijay Das, from neighbouring Thane city.

The official said after recreating the crime scene and going to places the accused had visited while on the run, Fakir was brought back to Bandra police station, where officials will interrogate him.

