Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court asks Election Commission not to decide on Eknath Shinde camp's claim

    "We are not issuing any orders, so refrain from acting hastily. But at the same time, refrain from acting hastily," CJI stated. The Eknath Shinde faction's claim would be heard on August 8 as scheduled by the Election Commission.

    Supreme Court asks Election Commission not to decide on Eknath Shinde camp s claim gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to defer judgement on the Shinde camp's claim to represent the genuine Shiv Sena for the time being. The panel will decide by Monday whether to refer the case involving the political situation in Maharashtra to a larger bench, according to CJI NV Ramana.

    The Eknath Shinde faction's claim would be heard on August 8 as scheduled by the Election Commission. "We are not issuing any orders, so refrain from acting hastily. But at the same time, refrain from acting hastily "CJI stated.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Justice U U Lalit the next in line to become CJI gcw

    Who is Justice U U Lalit, the next-in line to become CJI?

    Har Ghar Tiranga anthem video features Amitabh Bachchan Prabha Asha Bhosle Kapil Dev more Watch gcw

    'Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem video features Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kapil Dev, more | Watch

    Tiranga bike rally: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari broke 4 laws; gets fined by Delhi Traffic Police

    Tiranga bike rally: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari broke 4 laws; challaned by Delhi Traffic Police

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Here is how you can buy the national flag from post office - adt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Here is how you can buy the national flag from post office

    IRCTC Update: Indian Railways cancels 135 on August 4; check the List

    IRCTC Update: Indian Railways cancels 136 trains on August 4; check the list

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Secondary Education Board GSEB announces HSC Supplementary Result; know how to check - adt

    Gujarat Secondary Education Board GSEB announces HSC supplementary result; know how to check

    Karan Johar shocked Kareena Kapoor by calling Shahid Kapoor her 'ex-husband' RBA

    Karan Johar shocked Kareena Kapoor by calling Shahid Kapoor her 'ex-husband'

    Who is Justice U U Lalit the next in line to become CJI gcw

    Who is Justice U U Lalit, the next-in line to become CJI?

    Who was Mithilesh Chaturvedi Koi Mil Gaya actor passes away at 68 drb

    Who was Mithilesh Chaturvedi? ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ actor passes away at 68

    China begins live fire military exercises around Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visit gcw

    China begins live-fire military exercises around Taiwan

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon