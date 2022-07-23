EC asks Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde camps to submit documentary evidence to prove majority

The Thackeray faction and the Shinde camp have also been asked to write down their views on the party split caused by Shinde's revolt.

In the Shiv Sena leadership battle between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, the Election Commission has asked both factions to submit documentary evidence proving that they have the majority of party members.

Thackeray and Shinde's factions have been asked to submit the documents by August 8, after which the poll body will hear their claims and disagreements.



As per reports, the EC forwarded to the Thackeray camp the Shinde faction's letter to the poll body and the Thackeray group's letter to the latter.

The Thackeray faction and the Shinde camp had previously approached the Election Commission with claims to the party.

Shinde and many MLAs revolted last month, causing the state's coalition government, led by Thackeray, to collapse. Following Thackeray's resignation as CM, Shinde formed a new government with the support of the BJP.

The Shinde camp has 40 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs out of 55.

On Tuesday, the Shinde faction requested that the ED recognise their camp as the genuine 'Shiv Sena.' The development came after 12 of the 19 Sena MPs abandoned Shinde in favour of their colleague Rahul Shewale as their leader in the Lower House.

The 12 Lok Sabha members acknowledged Shewale as their leader in a Tuesday letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing dissatisfaction with incumbent Vinayak Raut and retaining five-term member Bhawna Gawli as chief whip.

The Election Commission said in a notice to the two groups, "To bring both rival groups on an even keel and protect their rights and interests, the commission has directed that the documents submitted by the rival groups be exchanged and reply/written submissions be invited from the two groups."

The poll body stated that it would proceed with a 'substantive hearing' only after receiving documentary evidence and written statements.



