    'Supplier of terror now longs for flour supply': PM Modi slams Pakistan in Damoh address; top quotes (WATCH)

    In his address, PM Modi highlighted the importance of a government capable of swiftly responding to global tensions, asserting that amidst the looming clouds of war, India requires leadership that operates with a sense of urgency.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 19) addressed the gathering Madhya Pradesh's Damoh in the backdrop of ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. Urging citizens to exercise their voting rights as a means to shape India's trajectory over the next five years, PM Modi stressed the significance of this electoral process in positioning India as a global powerhouse.

    'Am I a gangster?': Arvind Kejriwal claims only 3 mangoes in 48 meals sent by family; slams ED's 'media trial'

    Drawing attention to the economic turmoil plaguing numerous nations, PM Modi made a pointed remark about Pakistan, highlighting the stark transition from being a supplier of terrorism to yearning for basic necessities like flour.

    Here are top 10 quotes from PM Modi's speech:

    1. This is an election to make India a big power in the world. When there is an atmosphere of war in the world, then a government working on a war footing is very important in India.

    2. Our principle is nation first. India should get cheap oil, hence we took the decision in the interest of the country.

    '7 kids given by Allah, poverty given by Modi': Muslim woman on why Rahul Gandhi should be PM (WATCH)

    3. Today, the condition of many countries in the world is very bad, many countries are going bankrupt.

    4. Now we are also exporting BrahMos missile. The first batch of this missile is going to the Philippines today. I congratulate all the countrymen on this.

    5. One of our neighbors who was a supplier of terror is now yearning for the supply of flour

